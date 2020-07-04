Corona Stompers pull tables amid safety concerns

The Corona Stompers team of civilian mask makers have pulled their tables from public locations due to concerns for the safety of their volunteers who hand out masks at their fundraising tables.

Amy Upton, a member of the Corona Stompers who spoke with The Times by phone Friday, said there isn’t enough being done to enforce mask and face coverings.

“We’re starting to feel like we’re handing out Band-aids in a war zone or parasols in a tsunami,” Upton said. “The Steamship has not done a good enough job of getting the message out there.”

Upton also said there has not been a clear, unified directive from the Steamship or the port towns. Corona Stompers had intended to have tables set up in Vineyard Haven and Oak Bluffs over the Fourth of July weekend.

The SSA does require masks to board its ferries. Masks are also required onboard, unless passengers are sitting on the open-air decks.

Corona Stompers is still available to people and can be reached through Facebook.The group emerged early on in the pandemic when reports of shortages of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were making headlines. They’ve since provided masks for first responders, supermarket workers, and had tables when Oak Bluffs began closing down Circuit Ave. on Sundays, for example.

On their official Facebook page, Corona Stompers recommend Islanders “stay home, have a pantry challenge, and watch ‘Jaws.’”

“We’re hoping to do it again. We’re not saying we’re done for the summer,” Upton said.