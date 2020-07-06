Do the right — and left — thing

To the Editor:

Cyclists, when was the last time you said “On your left” or “On your right” when coming up behind someone on the bike path? While walking yesterday, about 15 bikes passed me. All caught me by surprise because no one bothered to let me know they were behind me. One almost ran into me. I get it, because you are biking, you think you own the bike path. Anyone not motorized can use the bike path. Please start using common sense, and let noncyclists know that you are approaching, before there is an accident that you may regret. “On your left,” “on your right.” It is not that hard.

Jean Tatelbaum

Edgartown