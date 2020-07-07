Mail-in voting will be allowed

The State House News Service reported that a new law will allow for the dramatic expansion of mail-in and early voting in Massachusetts. According to the news service, Secretary of State William Galvin is now preparing to quickly mail applications to all 4.5 million of the state’s registered voters by a deadline next week.

Galvin announced late Monday afternoon that Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law the reforms drafted during the pandemic and aimed at ensuring maximum participation while allowing people to choose voting options and minimize their COVID-19 risks, the news service reported.

According to the report, this election season, for the first time in the state’s history, all voters who wish to do so will be able to cast a ballot via mail without needing to qualify for an absentee ballot.

By July 15, Galvin’s office must send applications for mail-in primary election ballots to all voters. His staff will then need to send another round of applications in September for the general election.

The new law will also allow for an expansion of early-voting for the primary election and then the general election.