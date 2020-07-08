Buy a bag to support M.V. Center for Living’s emergency food program

Supporting local nonprofits has never been more important than it is right now, states a press release from the M.V. Center for Living. Customers can give back to the community by purchasing a $2.50 reusable Community Bag at the Edgartown Stop & Shop during the month of July. The Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living Emergency Food Program will receive a $1 donation for every reusable bag sold. If you do pick one up, be sure to practice standard safety protocols. Just like you need to wash your hands regularly, always wash your reusable bags before and after use.