Coming up at the West Tisbury library

Thursday, July 9, at 10 am, Heather Capece will lead an online Kids’ Pastel Class for ages 7 to 14 through the West Tisbury library. If you don’t have pastels at home, the library has a few sets available to pick up curbside. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join.

On Friday, July 10, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will continue teaching an all-levels Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead a weekly Balance Class through Zoom. Her classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 3 pm, K.T. Herr will lead a new online “Deep Dive” Poetry Craft Class. This is a generative class centered in collaboration, and participants will discuss a selection of poems together as a group focusing on a particular aspect of craft such as line breaks, enjambment, titling, extended metaphor, and more. There will be prompts and writing time, designed to encourage playfulness and discovery related to the craft elements at hand. Email kt.herr@gmail.com to sign up.

Saturday, July 11 at 9:30 am, Judy Kranz will continue her weekly online Pilates Classes. Her classes are also offered Tuesdays at 8:30 pm. Email rrooney@clamsnet.org to sign up for one or both classes.

On Monday, July 13, at 11:30 am, children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson will host a fairytale theme storytime on Zoom. Email mlawson@clamnset.org to join. At 7 pm, join Niki Patton for Writers Read. This event features community members reading short, original prose pieces. Both fiction and nonfiction readings are welcome. Each reader is allotted eight minutes to read. Critique to follow reading is optional. Sign up to be a reader or listener at this event by emailing Niki at gaia1muse@gmail.com.

The library offers Kids Crafts Tuesday, July 14, from 11 am to 4 pm. Kids and families can pick up a curbside craft kit to take home. Call the library when you are in the parking lot, and a librarian will bring out a bag of crafting supplies for you. At 3:30 pm, Heather Capece will teach a virtual watercolor class for kids. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 4:30 pm, author Mary Beth Norton will give an online book talk featuring her newest book, “1774: The Long Year of Revolution.” Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation. Also at 4:30 pm, Heather Capece will teach a virtual watercolor class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join. At 5:30 pm, Jennifer Burkin will teach a drawing class for adults and teens. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join.

Wednesday, July 15, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 10:30 am, join the library for a virtual traditional storytime with children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson. Contact mlawson@clamsnet.org to join. At noon, K.T. Herr will teach a workshop-style poetry class titled “In the Poetry Garden.” Please visit the library website for class details. Email kt.herr@gmail.com to sign up.