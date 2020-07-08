Unified mask enforcement needed

To the Editor:

This is not safe. Visitors now have the impression that they can let down their guard, take off their masks, crowd together and relax on Martha’s Vineyard. They put themselves and all of us in terrible jeopardy. We cannot wait for an explosion of COVID-19 cases here or back at the tourists’ homes. We need unified Island regulations and enforcement. All Island towns must act now and require masks in public. This must be strictly enforced. Visitors cannot be expected to know which town they are in and what its rules are. As creative community members offer masks, develop beautiful signs and amusing incentives, it goes for naught if there is lax enforcement.

Joy Robinson-Lynch

Vineyard Haven