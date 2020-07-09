Tisbury pumpout boat nearly sinks

The Tisbury Harbor Department’s Tashmoo pumpout boat came close to sinking Thursday afternoon. Details are slim as to what happened though it appears the boat was unoccupied.

Tisbury town administrator Jay Grande said as soon as he heard the boat was in trouble, he contacted harbormaster John Crocker, who was on scene at the time. Grande could offer few details but said the boat was taken out of the water, and he expects Crocker will have a report for him on Friday.

In a Facebook post, local mariner Lynne Fraker said select board member Larry Gomez joined in the effort to keep the boat afloat.

“Almost lost another Town boat today,” Fraker wrote. “Tashmoo pumpout boat on the way down, caught just in time. Had folks, including select board [member] Gomez, stand on the bow until more help and pumps could be set up. Stuffed the [scuppers] with rags and finally were able to get the water out. Close close call.”

Tisbury’s harbor patrol boat, “Rock Salt” sank at the Owen Park dock in October. A marine surveyor found an unsecured hatch and a bilge pump failure were at the root of that sinking.

Crocker, Fraker, and Gomez couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.