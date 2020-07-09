Two new cases bring Island total to 40

TestMV, the testing site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School testing asymptomatic individuals, reported two new confirmed cases Thursday.

As of Thursday, the Test MV site, which is run by Island Health Care and tests symptomatic people, has tested a total of 3,763 people. Of those, nine tested positive, 3,339 tested negative, and 415 are pending results.

On Thursday, the hospital reported no new cases. In total, the hospital has tested 1,907 patients. Of those, 30 tested positive, 1,829 tested negative, and 48 are pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has tested 30 people and all of those have been negative.

The boards of health have confirmed one other positive patient, bringing the total to 38.

There are 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Martha’s Vineyard, according to the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, town of Aquinnah, boards of health and TestMV, the testing site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School each report their own testing numbers. Those numbers are then all compiled by the boards of health.

The actual number of cases can be difficult to count due to lag time and overlaps in testing each day.

Of the 40 cases, 24 are female, and 16 are male. 11 of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, nine are 20-29 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, five are 30-39 years old, four are 20 years old or younger, two are 40-49, and two are 70 years or older.

The boards of health have also started reporting on probable cases. On Thursday, the Island’s total number of presumed positives was 18, of which 15 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of those, 10 are female and eight are male. Of the 18 presumed positive cases, six are aged 60-69, four are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, two are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and one is over the age of 70.

At the state level Wednesday, there were 162 new confirmed cases, bringing the state total to 104,961. In total, 30 new deaths brought the total number of deaths to 8,028. There have been 910,354 tests conducted across Massachusetts.