Downtown Edgartown under B.O.H. mask order

Residents and visitors to downtown Edgartown will be required to wear a mask or face-covering between the hours of 8 am and 1 am, according to a new regulation approved by the board of health. The new regulation is an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The mask order, which went into effect Friday morning, was approved during a joint meeting on Thursday between the board of health and the board of selectmen. Selectmen did not vote on the regulation.

The areas where face-coverings are required are detailed in the regulations.

The regulations apply to all public indoor and outdoor spaces. Children 2 and under are exempted from the regulations and for those who have a health condition or a disability.

Failure to follow the regulations could result in a fine of $50 for a first offense and up to $300 for a fourth and subsequent offenses. An order by Gov. Charlie Baker is already in effect and carries a potential $300 fine, but it only requires mask-wearing if social distancing can’t occur. The Edgartown regulation makes no mention of social distancing.

The town will use “ambassadors” to educate the public on the benefits of mask-wearing.