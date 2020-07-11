Tisbury firefighters snuff apartment fire

Tisbury firefighters responded to an apartment blaze on Friday morning at roughly 1:45 am. The fire was on an apartment deck at 130 Cook Road behind Vineyard Grocer.

A mother and three children were trapped inside as the deck was the only means of egress, Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Leland said. Tisbury Police, who were first on scene, used an extension ladder to rescue the mother and children through a back window.

“The police did a fantastic job,” Chief Leland said.

Firefighters knocked down the fire in the first 15 minutes, Leland said.

The family was examined for smoke inhalation and appears to be doing well, Leland said. They are being sheltered by the American Red Cross.

Damage to the building was “minimal” but smoke damage to the apartment was “substantial,” Leland said. The apartment underneath suffered water damage, he said.

Edgartown and Oak Bluffs responded in mutual aid and West Tisbury covered Tisbury’s station, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

In a letter to Tisbury Police, Éva Raposa, a neighbor, wrote that after her husband called 911 and dashed out, she looked out and spied who she later identified as Tisbury Police Officer Nick Sidoti and heard him “yelling and the wails of a woman crying out.”

Raposa wrote Sidoti “was moving quickly, talking about and looking for a ladder, breaking a window if needed. Doing whatever needed.”

She went on to write, “What struck me most is that I heard the voice of someone who cared, who was determined, who was there to help. And who wasn’t messing around! Shortly after that, the fire trucks started to arrive. But I already felt deeply that this family would be OK because there was a helper so determined. I didn’t even realize at the time that he was an officer. I asked my husband when he returned ‘who was that helpful man yelling?’, and he told me that was the officer who arrived first.”

Raposa expressed gratitude to the Tisbury Police Department.

“From every part of my heart,” she wrote, “I want to thank you all for what you do for us. And in this moment, I want to especially thank Officer Sidoti for that determination and kindness. It really hit me hard in the moment and continues to affect me in a positive way to know that we have officers of that caliber right here ready to help. I’m not surprised at all, but it’s still incredible to hear and see it in action.”