Third suspect arraigned in alleged W.T. home invasion

Robert McLaughlin, 22, of Oak Bluffs, was arraigned before Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes in virtual court on charges of armed robbery, felony breaking and entering at night, larceny from a building, and home invasion. McLaughlin pleaded not guilty to all charges. As The Times reported in March, McLaughlin, along with Matthew Medeiros, 18, of Vineyard Haven, Travis Viera, 19, of Edgartown, and Ryan Fisher, 22, of Oak Bluffs are alleged by West Tisbury Police to have threatened a mother when they couldn’t find her child who they allegedly wanted to collect money from. Viera specifically is alleged to have said if she or her child didn’t come up with money allegedly owed “he will kill” her, the child referenced, and another of her children, a report states.

The mother alleged that Viera “had his hands in the front pocket of his sweatshirt stating that he will shoot [the juvenile],” a report states. The mother indicated that “she was extremely fearful,” and that she believed Viera “to be holding a gun inside the front pocket of his sweatshirt,” a report states.

Before he reportedly fled without committing violence, Viera allegedly stole a PlayStation from the mother’s home. McLaughlin was later found by Edgartown police in an alleged getaway car with Medeiros and Viera. Fisher allegedly fled police. A PlayStation was discovered inside the car, according to police.

Mederios and Viera have already been arraigned and pleaded not guilty. Fisher has yet to be arraigned. McLaughlin’s attorney, Jenny Margeson of Dennis, could not be reached for comment.

McLaughlin’s next court appearance is slated for Sept.11. His fellow defendants are expected to appear on that date too.