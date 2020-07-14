Hospital reports no new cases Tuesday

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported no new confirmed cases Tuesday.

This comes a day after the hospital reported two new cases Monday. In total the hospital has tested 2,086 patients with 32 positives, 1,995 negatives, and 59 pending results. While the hospital has no patients hospitalized for COVID-19, the hospital has transported three COVID-19 patients off-Island.

On Saturday, the Island boards of health reported two new positive COVID-19 cases bringing the Island’s total cases to 44, according to a release issued Saturday. The two additional MVH cases bring that total to 46.

TestMV, the testing site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School testing asymptomatic individuals, has tested 4,189 individuals as of Monday; 11 have tested positive, 4,025 negative, and there are 153 pending results.

The boards of health have also linked 23 of the confirmed cases to several cases among eight different household groups.

The town of Aquinnah has tested 40 people with 34 negative and six pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, town of Aquinnah, boards of health and TestMV, the testing site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School each report their own testing numbers. Those numbers are then all compiled by the boards of health.

The actual number of cases can be difficult to count due to lag time and overlaps in testing each day.

Of the 44 cases, 26 are female, and 18 are male. Of those, 13 of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, nine are 20-29 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, six are 30-39 years old, four are 20 years old or younger, three are 40-49, and two are 70 years or older.

The boards of health have also started reporting on probable cases. On Saturday, the Island’s total number of presumed positives was 18, of which 15 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of those, 11 are female and eight are male. Of the 19 presumed positive cases, six are aged 60-69, four are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, three are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and one is over the age of 70.

At the state level Monday, there were 154 new confirmed cases, bringing the state total to 105,783. In total, 5 new deaths brought the total number of deaths to 8,155. There have been 960,099 tests conducted across Massachusetts.