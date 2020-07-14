Reusable bags ban lifted

One of the early victims of the pandemic was the reusable bag, but now as the state in in phase three of its reopening plan, customers are allowed to bring their own reusable bags back to the supermarkets, according to State House New Service,

The ban on reusable bags was lifted by public health commissioner Monica Bharel on Friday, the news service reported.

Salad bars and seating areas remain closed at supermarkets and orders are still in effect requiring social distancing at the stores. Early morning hours for customers over 60 also remain in effect.

In an email Tuesday, Steve Bernier, owner of Cronig’s, wrote that the store will begin charging 10 cents for its reusable handle bags on Wednesday morning.