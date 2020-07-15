Poet’s Corner: Haikus from coronavirus pandemic time

I miss you and you
And you and you and you and
You, in quarantine
–Theresa Holmes
Ticket in the sand
Symphony, Covid canceled
Just a lost bookmark
–Wendy Palmer
Lucy Vincent Beach
Rules for social distancing
And the cliff fell down
–Daniel Schlozman
Lucy Vincent Beach
At the end, naked people
Still wearing a mask
–Daniel Schlozman
Summer collapses
off my tongue like an old toy
into a dumpster.
–Spencer Thurlow
