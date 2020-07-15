Poet’s Corner: Haikus from coronavirus pandemic time

I miss you and you

And you and you and you and

You, in quarantine

–Theresa Holmes

Ticket in the sand

Symphony, Covid canceled

Just a lost bookmark

–Wendy Palmer

Lucy Vincent Beach

Rules for social distancing

And the cliff fell down

–Daniel Schlozman

Lucy Vincent Beach

At the end, naked people

Still wearing a mask

–Daniel Schlozman

Summer collapses

off my tongue like an old toy

into a dumpster.

–Spencer Thurlow

