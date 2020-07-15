Poet’s Corner: Haikus from coronavirus pandemic time

I miss you and you
And you and you and you and
You, in quarantine

–Theresa Holmes

 

Ticket in the sand
Symphony, Covid canceled
Just a lost bookmark

–Wendy Palmer

 

Lucy Vincent Beach
Rules for social distancing
And the cliff fell down

–Daniel Schlozman

 

Lucy Vincent Beach
At the end, naked people
Still wearing a mask

–Daniel Schlozman

 

Summer collapses
off my tongue like an old toy
into a dumpster.

–Spencer Thurlow

The Poet’s Corner is seeking submissions of poetry by poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard. Please include a brief bio. Send submission to Poet’s Corner editor Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com. 

 

