Hospital confirms one new case

Test MV/Drive-through site MV Hospital Other/Boards of Health Aquinnah Totals Total tests performed 4318 2202 40 6502 Total negatives 4107 2097 34 6136 Total pending 200 72 6 265 Total confirmed positives 11 33 1 0 45 Percentage positive of total tests performed .25% 1.5% .67% Antibody tests 16 16 Off-Island tests Symptomatic positives 3 3 Total Cases (positive tests + antibody tests + symptomatic positives) 63

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 Thursday.

In total, the hospital has tested 2,202 patients. Of those 33 are positives, 2,097 are negative, and 72 are pending results.

Thursday’s new case comes five days after the hospital confirmed two new cases. The hospital went the entire month of June without a confirmed positive.

As of Wednesday, Island Health Care—set up at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School with the help of Quest Diagnostics—has tested 4,435 individuals, 11 of whom have tested positive, 4,239 negative, and 185 pending results.

The boards of health have linked 23 of the confirmed cases to several cases among eight different household groups.

The town of Aquinnah has tested 40 people. All 40 tests have come back negative.

The Martha’s Vineyard Boards of Health have separately confirmed another positive case, bringing the Island’s total confirmed cases to 45.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, town of Aquinnah, boards of health, and TestMV, the testing site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, each report their own testing numbers. Those numbers are then all compiled by the boards of health.

The actual number of cases can be difficult to count due to lag time and overlaps in testing each day.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. On Tuesday, the Island’s total number of presumed positives is 19, of which 16 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of those, 11 are female and eight are male. Of the 19 presumed positive cases, six are aged 60-69, four are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, three are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and one is over the age of 70.

This all comes as Massachusetts is seeing a decline in confirmed cases, deaths, and hospitalizations, but also as the confirmed cases are increasing across the country.

At the state level Wednesday, there were 142 new confirmed cases, bringing the state total to 106,128. There were 27 new deaths which brought the total number of deaths to 8,152. There have been 982,494 tests conducted across Massachusetts.