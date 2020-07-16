Masks mandatory in downtown O.B.

Headed to Nancy’s? On your way to Mocha Mott’s? Then you better have a mask on.

On Thursday, the Oak Bluffs board of health approved a new regulation requiring mandatory mask use in the downtown area. The regulations go into effect Friday, July 17, at 8:30 am.

Following suit with Edgartown, failure to follow the regulations could result in a fine of $50 for a first offense, up to $300 for a fourth, and subsequent offenses. An order by Gov. Charlie Baker is already in effect, but it only requires mask wearing if social distancing can’t occur.

Health agent Meegan Lancaster said the police department is training three of its community service officers (CSO) who will be utilized as health ambassadors during their off-duty hours. Only the health ambassadors, board of health members, and health agent can issue fines for not wearing masks. The police won’t be used to enforce the regulation.

Specifically masks will be mandatory in the harbor district, B1 commercial district, B2 small scale business district, Seaview Avenue from the intersection with Circuit Avenue Extension to the crosswalk across from Farm Pond, Lake Avenue between Kennebec and Seaview Avenues, and Ocean Avenue from the northerly point at Lake Avenue curving around Ocean Park and intersecting with Seaview Avenue at its southerly point. The area also includes Circuit and Kennebec Avenues, Niantic Park, Grove Avenue, and Uncas Avenue.

This is a developing story.