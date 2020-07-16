West Tisbury votes in mask signage

West Tisbury selectmen voted unanimously Wednesday evening to recommend the board of health install roadside signs and affix or distribute business signs promoting mask usage. However the board fell short of voting in a bonafide mask order after unanimity proved elusive. That issue will be taken up again at next week’s meeting when the board expects health agent Omar Johnson to join them.

Mask-Up Martha and We Stand Together member Laura Silber told the board until there’s unified signage, West Tisbury should take initiative and post signs of its own.

“What the Island has not done as a whole, as a region, is create a culture around wearing a mask,” she said. “There’s no regional effort on masking. We don’t have a…visible public health effort that’s consistent through the whole Island. So it varies from town town to town. So you see signs on Oak Bluffs, you see a roadside sign in Vineyard Haven, and you see nothing when you drive through West Tisbury.”

Selectman Cynthia Mitchell, who is CEO and founding director of Island Healthcare, said the nonprofit’s chief public health nurse, Laila Fisher, is about to undertake a “mask campaign.”

“She’s hoping to have it be privately funded on a fairly large scale. I’m not sure that that funding will come through. At any rate there will be a regional board of health project — the health agents have all agreed that these public health nurses that work for Island Healthcare can begin such a campaign,” Mitchell said.

Silber said she identified the private donor Mitchell mentioned and brought that person to Fisher’s attention. She confirmed the funding is not yet secured and may take time but that the need for signage is immediate.

“The longer we wait, the less compliance we have,” she said.

Silber praised Island Healthcare for the COVID-19 testing signage it had throughout West Tisbury.

Mask-Up Martha and We Stand Together member Joy Robinson Lynch praised the contact tracing Fisher has done via Island Healthcare.

Robinson advocated for signage on town buildings. She mentioned the sign at Lambert’s Cove Beach was an effective example and what she was hoping to see elsewhere.

We Stand Together member Nikoca Blake spoke in favor of mask signage.

“My family in England are having a much harder time than we are now in New England because nobody wants to be the first or the last person to be masked,” she said. “You know I just think we need a strong, clear message.”

Mitchell said the signs seemed best covered by the board of health budget.

Selectman Kent Healy said he would personally contribute “several hundred dollars” to creating signage.

Selectman Skipper Manter expressed support for the board of health captaining signage in town.

“I concur with the idea,” Manter said. “I think it’s a good one.”

Manter and Mitchell also expressed support for a mask order in town. Kent Healy said he wouldn’t support such an order as he said he believed it would imbue the board of health with too much power. The board tabled the issue until its next meeting when the health agent would be present.