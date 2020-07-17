It’s a banner day in Vineyard Haven

A new banner went up on Main Street Friday reminding residents and visitors alike to wear a mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The banner, which was paid for by the Vineyard Haven Business Association, states: “Welcome to Vineyard Haven. Thank you for helping to keep our town safe and our businesses open.”

Along with messaging about masks, it also urges visitors to social distance, wash their hands, and stay home if they’re sick.

Sarah York, president of the Vineyard Haven Business Association, said the sign is similar to a banner that went up in Edgartown. On Tuesday, the Tisbury select board endorsed the idea of the sign.

While Tisbury is not one of the towns that’s approved a mandatory mask order, it is highly recommended.

“Most of the businesses in town wanted to make sure it was clear,” York said. “There’s confusion in town. There are street signs, but they’re not visible enough.”

The message is that “wearing a mask is the expectation when you’re walking around,” she said. The banner is a subtle reminder of that expectation.