Post Offices have trouble delivering

At The Times, we try to give our interns real-life experiences and no experience is more real than going to the Post Office on Martha’s Vineyard during the summer.

Even in this summer of the COVID-19 pandemic with fewer visitors, there are still complaints of long lines, particularly at the down-Island Post Offices — one reader telling us that on July 16 he was still waiting for a package that had been scanned as arriving in Vineyard Haven July 11. “The system is broken,” Robert Rippcondi said. “I just left Vineyard Haven Post Office and saw cages of packages out in the open, under the sun, perhaps having just arrived from the [Cape Cod Express] truck that was parked outside the gate.”

Rippcondi said on a previous visit, he did get his package, but it had a gaping hole and the contents had fallen out. He doesn’t blame the Post Office, but says they could do better with customer service. Just deal with one customer at a time and let them know you care, he said. “They just handed me the package with the gaping hole and said nothing,” he said.

The long lines and waits for packages appears to be a math problem — an uptick of 52 percent more packages than at this time last year. The volume of mail — particularly packages — is so great there are now two tents erected behind Vineyard Haven Post Office. “The two tents at Vineyard Haven were put in place to protect the mail being sorted before it enters the building. The volume of packages exceeds the building’s capacity daily,” Stephen Doherty, a spokesman for the United States Postal Service (USPS) Northeast region, told The Times in an email. “Across the Island, the influx of summer residents combined with limited available shopping has caused a wave of online ordering that has caused record parcel volumes.”

On Thursday, we sent our five interns — Clare Lonergan, Erin Hill, Kyra Steck, Shelby Regan, and Isabel Gitten — on the great intern challenge. Each was assigned to an Island Post Office with the challenge of getting in line at 1 pm and seeing how long it took them to buy stamps at the window.

Lonergan and Hill had it easy. They were assigned to West Tisbury and Chilmark, respectively.

Shortly after 1 pm, Lonergan was the first to report. “No line at WT post office. I think I win the challenge,” she wrote.

Even with West Tisbury’s new policy of one out, one in, Lonergan had no wait. “I strolled up to the waiting area at the West Tisbury Post Office to find that there was no line ahead of me,” she wrote. “Only one person is allowed in the office at a time and there are stickers lining the floor of the porch out front, designating the 6-foot distances that waiting customers must maintain from each other. There was a plexiglass screen separating the postal worker and me. I bought a very cute book of stamps of Post Office murals and was on my merry way.”

Hill’s experience was similar in Chilmark. “As a life-long resident of Edgartown, a trip to the Post Office in the summertime is nothing less than a daunting experience that requires mental preparation and patience. After 21 years, I would like to believe that I have adapted to the process, but it never ceases to surprise me,” she wrote. “To paint a picture, the process goes as follows: impulsively ordering an item with standard shipping, waiting an additional five days after the ‘delivery date’ to check to see if my package is ready for pick-up at the Post Office, sitting in The Triangle traffic for about 10 minutes, attempting to maneuver the chaotic parking lot, finally securing a parking spot, waiting outside the Post Office for three-to-five minutes in the sweltering heat respecting the maximum capacity, being allowed entrance to then collect the yellow slip from my box, and then wait for 20 to 30 [minutes] to arrive at the window and receive my package. The experience in general certainly has the ability to age anyone.”

So what did she find in Chilmark? “I was excited and hopeful that I would observe a contrasting postal service process … I was correct. As I pulled into the half-vacant parking lot, I immediately groaned as I saw two individuals outside, dreading that I was in for another 20-plus minute expedition. But rather than waiting in line, I find out that the two friends are just discussing the weather and plans for the day,” Hill wrote. “When walking into the Chilmark Post Office, I am greeted with cool air, peace, and one postial window open. My fight-or-flight instincts immediately kick in at the realization of one window open, but I find that I am one of three people in the building — one of whom is working the window. I waited in line for about five minutes while eavesdropping on a conversation between a customer buying stamps and the individual working the window. The customer requested the Arnold Palmer stamps as it brought her back to her childhood. The customer began to share the stories about how her mother grew up with professional golfer Arnold Palmer and the duo used to drink tea together. Once I made my way to the window, I acknowledged that the previous customer was a tough act to follow, so I quickly bought my stamps and left the Chilmark Post Office within eight minutes. On my way out, I was bid-adieu by a painted rock that says ‘Love is All You Need,’ but I am sure the patrons of the Edgartown Post Office would disagree.”

Doherty wasn’t surprised. “Offices such as Chilmark or West Tisbury, who traditionally deal with a smaller customer base, are better able to keep up with the surge,” he wrote.

Things were much different down-Island. Regan visited Oak Bluffs, Gitten was at Edgartown, and Steck got stuck with Vineyard Haven. (She volunteered because she was working out of our office Thursday — a hop, skip, and a long wait in line from 30 Beach Road.)

There was a line outside the Oak Bluffs Post Office. “[The] line would have been daunting to most, wrapping all the way around the building and nearing the Reliable parking lot. Customers stood roughly six feet apart from each other,” she wrote. “Despite its length, the line moved quickly. Within five minutes I was first in line to enter the building. There was an awkward shuffle between myself and another customer as she exited, attempting to hold the door for me without making physical contact. Inside, a line of customers waiting to reach the window stretched to the back of the building. Each group of two or less stood on a 6-foot marker. Again, the line moved quite quickly, as two windows were open for service. New customers entering from outside had to move between groups in order to reach and check their P.O. boxes. Thirteen customers were lined up inside the building, despite signs indicating a permitted maximum of 10 people. The staff members manning the windows wasted no time with each customer, and I arrived in front of them faster than I had anticipated, but slower than I would’ve liked.”

Think that’s bad? Gitten says, “Hold my beer.” At the aforementioned Edgartown Post Office it took her 33 minutes to buy stamps. “When I first arrived, there were about 10 people in line. The line wrapped around the P.O. boxes in the lobby and everyone was standing socially distant. There were signs that said no more than 10 people can be in the lobby at a time, but nobody was enforcing this,” she wrote. “Everyone was wearing masks inside. People had to weave through the line for the front desk in order to check their P.O. boxes. The line grew to around 15 people by the time I got to the front. The stamp transaction was quick, and there was a bar and glass screen separating me from the postal worker.”

And then there’s Vineyard Haven, where Steck knew she was in for a wait. “I knew instantly I was in it for the long haul. To see the line and stand in it anyway was a commitment, and my fellow mail-getters, some even with magazines and books in hand to keep themselves entertained, seemed very aware of this,” she wrote. “The line started in the lobby and followed out the front door, with most people waiting outside in the parking lot. I was the ninth person outside the building, and most likely the 15th person in total. While the individuals in line with me were not standing at least 6 feet apart, I am happy to report that each person I saw was wearing a mask. When I finally made it inside, I could see four employees behind the counter but only one or two patrons being served at a time. Some efforts to expedite the process only caused confusion and delay. When I reached the counter, the Post Office worker was kind and sympathetic to the wait time, apologizing that I had to wait so long. After some trouble with the chip reader, I was able to take my five stamps, colorful and with ‘celebrate’ spelled across them, and be on my way.”

Doherty said when possible, the USPS tries to send in reinforcements. “We do have employees coming in from the mainland, as available, to assist with sortation and window service in Vineyard Haven,” he wrote. “We will continue to flex our resources to support our staff as they navigate parcel volumes more than 52 percent higher than the same period last year. Additionally, we are actively seeking help, and Island residents can visit usps.com/careers to apply.”

With just about everything else on Martha’s Vineyard this summer, visitors will have to pack their patience alongside their sunscreen — and maybe bring a book while they stand in line.

“We understand that the customer experience is different this year,” Doherty wrote. “Social distancing has increased lines and we certainly appreciate the business from Island residents and visitors, and their patience while we provide package services beyond anything we’ve seen at these locations.”