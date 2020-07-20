Hospital reports two new COVID-19 cases

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported two new cases Monday morning, bringing their total to 35 and the Island’s total to 46.

Monday’s two new cases at the hospital mark five confirmed cases in the past week for the hospital. The new cases are a departure from last month, a span of four weeks where the hospital had no new confirmed cases.

On Friday, the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health confirmed that 38 of the 46 cases are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation. Four cases are still being followed by public health officials, and one case was unable to be contacted. Information on the three other cases was not yet available.

As of Monday, the hospital has tested 2,356 patients. Of those, 2,311 have tested negative and 10 are pending results.

As of Monday morning, Island Health Care — set up as TestMV at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School with the help of Quest Diagnostics and testing asymptomatic individuals — has tested 4,726 individuals, 11 of whom have tested positive, 4,497 negative, and 218 pending results.

The boards of health have linked 23 of the confirmed cases to several cases among eight different household groups.

The town of Aquinnah has tested 49 people. Of those, 40 tests have come back negative and nine are pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard Boards of Health have separately confirmed another positive case, bringing the Island’s total confirmed cases to 46.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, town of Aquinnah, boards of health, and TestMV, the testing site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, each report their own testing numbers. Those numbers are then all compiled by the boards of health. The actual number of cases can be difficult to count due to lag time and overlaps in testing each day.

IHC’s website, which compiles numbers reported by each organization, says each positive test does not necessarily represent a newly infected individual.

“For example, a positive test reported on July 1, 2020 by Martha’s Vineyard Hospital was a second test for an individual who had previously tested positive. The Total Cases number reflects the most current accounting of unique individuals with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 on Martha’s Vineyard,” the site reads.

Of 45 of the confirmed cases, 27 are female, and 18 are male. Of those, 13 of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, 10 are 20-29 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, six are 30-39 years old, four are 20 years old or younger, three are 40-49, and two are 70 years or older.

Information on Monday’s two new cases is not yet available.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. As of Monday morning, the Island’s total number of presumed positives is 19, of which 16 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of those, 11 are female and eight are male. Of the 19 presumed positive cases, six are aged 60-69, four are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, three are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and one is over the age of 70.

This all comes as Massachusetts is seeing a decline in confirmed cases, deaths, and hospitalizations, but also as the confirmed cases are increasing across the country.

At the state level Sunday, there were 218 new confirmed cases, bringing the state total to 106,882. There were 12 new deaths which brought the total number of deaths to 8,213. There have been 1,033,883 tests conducted across Massachusetts.