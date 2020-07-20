Trump is no FDR

To the Editor:

Some days ago I listened to Donald Trump on TV, giving his usual what – me- worry spin to the rising number of coronavirus cases. I heard him say, “Ninety-nine percent of these cases are totally harmless.”

As I sat there, stunned that even Trump could make such a statement, my mind ran back to the year 1944. And I wondered how Americans would have reacted if Franklin Delano Roosevelt had given a nationwide radio address in which he said: “This year our armed forces will cross the Channel to liberate Europe from Hitler. Many of you will have fathers, brothers, sons, other relatives and friends in the invasion force. But don’t be apprehensive. Ninety-nine percent of the men we put ashore on D-Day will be perfectly safe.”

Donald Trump, you are no Franklin Roosevelt.

R.E.L. Knight

West Tisbury