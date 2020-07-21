Herbert N. Bianchi passed away peacefully at his home in Vineyard Haven on July 4, 2020.

He was born on April 1, 1929, in Springfield. Herbert was a retired fossil fuel mechanic for Boston Edison Electric Co., where he worked for 36 years. Herbert proudly served our country during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953, when he was discharged with the rank of corporal. After his retirement, Herbert enjoyed working in the garden, producing tomatoes and other vegetables worthy of the Agricultural Fair.

He married and is survived by Osmana (Boschi) Bianchi, his loving wife of 62 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Irene (Bianchi) Hatch, son-in-law, John L. Hatch, his granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose Hatch, his sister, Anna (Bianchi) Zorzoli, and several nieces and nephews.

A committal service was held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden on Saturday, July 11.

The family would like to thank everyone for their loving support during this difficult time.