Remote Cuttyhunk is up to eight COVID-19 cases

The small Island of Cuttyhunk confirmed its eighth positive case of COVID-19 Monday following its first positive case last Wednesday, sending the remote community into a scramble to contain the virus.

In a post on its website Monday, Gosnold board of health wrote the families of the eight positive individuals have been advised to quarantine if they remain on the Island.

Cuttyhunk is part of the town of Gosnold, the seventh town in Dukes County and least populous town in Massachusetts, which encompasses the Elizabeth Islands northwest of Martha’s Vineyard. The year-round population is roughly 20 to 30 people and swells to close to 250 in the summer.

“More testing may be available at the end of the week provided by the Mass. Department of Public Health,” the post states. “Our tests are being fast tracked due to our fragile community.”

Masks are now mandatory when leaving homes for all residents and visitors on Cuttyhunk.

In addition to mandatory masks outside, the board of health, which is also the board of selectmen, put into place special instructions for those who have tested positive and want to leave the Island.

First, any positive individuals must notify the ferry service. If they choose to leave Cuttyhunk, they must give 24-hour notice to make special arrangements for passage which include confirmation from the Island doctor there are no active symptoms. Once on the ferry the individual must wear a full PPE suit and gloves and sit in a designated cordoned area on the ferry, per U.S. Coast Guard and Centers for Disease Control regulation. PPE suit and gloves will be provided by Cuttyhunk Fire Chief Seth Garfield.

On Friday, the board of health temporarily closed the gas dock to all gatherings, including no swimming or jumping off the dock due to individuals not adhering to the town’s requirement for masks on a town landing during the pandemic.

Cuttyhunk selectman Gail Blout was not immediately available for comment.