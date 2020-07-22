Poet’s Corner

New Skills
By Clark Myers
we wash groceries
and bags with disinfectant
the bottoms of shoes
and maintain six feet
distant in a kitchen
only five feet wide
we’ve learned to be
OK with endless screen time
kids love us the more —
tortillas from scratch
and coconut dal prepared
fresh this afternoon
while we learn to speak
through masks, while we learn to feel
with latex fingers
Clark Myers has had poems published in local and regional publications. He lives in Vineyard Haven with his wife and two children.
