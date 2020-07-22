Poet’s Corner

New Skills

By Clark Myers

we wash groceries

and bags with disinfectant

the bottoms of shoes

and maintain six feet

distant in a kitchen

only five feet wide

we’ve learned to be

OK with endless screen time

kids love us the more —

tortillas from scratch

and coconut dal prepared

fresh this afternoon

while we learn to speak

through masks, while we learn to feel

with latex fingers

Clark Myers has had poems published in local and regional publications. He lives in Vineyard Haven with his wife and two children.

