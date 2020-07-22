Time travel in Oak Bluffs

Take a trip through history, and imagine the Oak Bluffs of long ago, and how much it has changed. Join local author Tom Dresser, and Allyson Malik, the director of Oak Bluffs library, on a virtual walking tour of the town center. Dresser will take you to historical landmarks and other points of interest described in his new book, “The Rise of Tourism on Martha’s Vineyard.” It takes place on Thursday, July 30, from 2 to 3:30 pm, including a question-and-answer session. For Zoom access, contact ccooney@clamsnet.org, 508-693-9433, or visit bit.ly/obwalktour.