‘May we all join forces to be the change’

Thirty men and women stood inside Dennis Alley Park, also known as Waban Park, standing six feet apart, wearing masks, holding candles, and reflecting on reconciliation and peace.

On Wednesday, July 22, the Burgess Committee of Grace Episcopal Church sponsored a Candlelight Prayer Vigil for Reconciliation and Peace. With a goal of cultivating an environment where individuals from all walks of life can unite in a time of uncertainty and hope for change and peace. The Grace Church set up tables that allowed for an easy distribution of sanitized candles as well as pieces of fabric that attendees were able to write their prayers on.

As dusk began to fall, Rev. Stephen Harding, the rector of Grace Church, delivered the first non-denominational prayer expressing how the vigil can provide growth for our community.

The vigil is serving as “a place for residents and visitors to come together–a time to pause, reflect, and breathe. An opportunity to share concerns and hopes in the presence of each other, for us all to remember shared humanity.” Rev. Harding began to express ideas of unity and how the island community can display these acts of compassion. “What happens to one member of our community, happens to us all. We must continue to listen and support each other as we share our concerns, and hope to work together to stop racial violence, inequality, and racism.” He finished his prayer by sending messages of healing to those who have been affected by racial violence and the current COVID-19 virus. “Pray to our country’s future and for each other.”

Nancy Gardella, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, spoke about how the chamber is helping small businesses through these economically unstable times. “What could I add to the conversation?” she asked herself after being invited to be a featured speaker for the vigil.

The death of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a renowned Civil Rights activist, brought her to a place of reflection. Gardella had met the late congressman on three different occasions and always found herself, while in his presence, revelling in his intelligence and greatness. Lewis’s personal philosophy and moralities provided Gardella with values that she said she hopes to manifest daily. Gardella realized that she wanted to share a passage from Lewis’ memoir, “Across the Bridge: Life Lessons and a Vision for Change.”

“Our actions entrench the power of the light on this planet. Every positive thought we pass between us makes room for more light. And if we do more than think, then our actions clear the path for even more light. That is why forgiveness and compassion must become more important principles in public life.

“I believe in freedom of speech, but I also believe that we have an obligation to condemn speech that is racist, bigoted, anti-Semitic, or hateful.

“You are a light. You are the light. Never let anyone — any person or any force — dampen, dim or diminish your light. Study the path of others to make your way easier and more abundant. Lean toward the whispers of your own heart, discover the universal truth, and follow its dictates. […] Release the need to hate, to harbor division, and the enticement of revenge. Release all bitterness. Hold only love, only peace in your heart, knowing that the battle of good to overcome evil is already won. Choose confrontation wisely, but when it is your time don’t be afraid to stand up, speak up, and speak out against injustice. And if you follow your truth down the road to peace and the affirmation of love, if you shine like a beacon for all to see, then the poetry of all the great dreamers and philosophers is yours to manifest in a nation, a world community, and a Beloved Community that is finally at peace with itself.”

Elaine Weintraub, co-founder of the African American Heritage Trail, spread a message of retrospective learning as she described the root of her passion. Twenty-four years ago, Weintraub collaborated with Carrie Tankard to ensure that the “history of people of color on Martha’s Vineyard never gets lost again … there is history here and it has to be told.” The mentality of learning from the past that Weintraub implemented in the foundation of the Heritage Trail intersects with the current problems today. “If you don’t address what has happened in the past, it will come right back to haunt you. The only way to move forward is to learn from the past.” Upon discussing how we can grow as a community and nation, Weintraub believes that it can be done “…one step at a time. When we step out of the comfort zone and actively search to find out what we don’t know” then we will progress and find peace.

Weintraub shared an excerpt from Seamus Heaney’s “The Cure at Troy”: “Human beings suffer, They torture one another, They get hurt and get hard. No poem or play or song can fully right a wrong inflicted and endured. The innocent in gaols beat on their bars together. A hunger-striker’s father stands in the graveyard dumb. The police widow in veils faints at the funeral home. History says, don’t hope on this side of the grave. But then, once in a lifetime the longed-for tidal wave of justice can rise up, and hope and history rhyme.”

Weintraub closed her message by acknowledging that we can’t fix the world by attending one protest the same way we can’t fix 400 years of violent racism by reading anti-racist books. “We must listen — yes, listening is hard — and take one step at a time.”

Caryn Broitman, rabbi at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, shared a concise message about strength and healing.

“The world in which we live is imperfect, it is broken. In the brokenness, we cry out for justice and for every person’s humanity to be acknowledged and every life to be celebrated. We pray, we pray to have the strength needed to bind up the wounds that heal the shattered hearts and break the yolk of oppression. We pray to bring about a more perfect world.”

Diamond Araujo, a founder of Young Activists for Social Justice on Martha’s Vineyard, spoke on the power of the Martha’s Vineyard community to cultivate long-term change. Araujo said she is proud to be from MV, sharing that she is “grateful to be a member of a community that fights for what is right. One that flourishes off of diversity and human connection.” Araujo mentioned how in times of fear and anxiety it is “easy to recluse,” but the community has shown to put the needs of others over themselves by providing love and understanding which translates into support and a need for change.

Rev. Cathlin Baker, pastor at the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, delivered a prayer of inclusion and faith.

“Immigrants are not outsiders. God made this beautiful world for all. Show us your image and prescient of those that are different than you. Break down the walls that separate us. Give compassion and confidence to all that care about you. Help us work through our struggles to accomplish our goals.”

Christine Todd, Martha’s Vineyard county commissioner, shared a message of lifelong learning. Todd spoke about how her son, James Todd, opened her eyes to the injustices in the world that she had thought were solved. James Todd left a message for his mother to share:

“The change we need is systemic, radical, uncompromising of its love of humanity … The responsibility to see ourselves fully and truly. To put in the effort that is required for accomplishment: we must read the books we bought, be brave enough to talk amongst ourselves. Missteps will happen, but complacency is no option for someone with a conscience.”

A light drizzle began as the final featured speaker concluded her message. Rev. Harding guided the group into a moment of silence followed by opportunities for attendees to speak or offer up prayers of their own.

During the moment of silence, prayers were offered by the crowd.

“I pray to remove the word hate from the language we use.”

“I pray to be loved.”

“I pray that we create necessary trouble.”

“I pray for my African American students that are fearful every time they drive in their cars.”

Rev. Harding ended the vigil with a few words of his own.

“I pray for the victims of racial violence ad racial injustice. May they be remembered: Philando Castile, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks. Remember all of the others, for there are too many to name. I pray for those who are afraid. I pray for an end of racial discrimination and injustice. I pray for our country. May we expire the ideals of which it was founded.

“I pray for those who are infected with the COVID-19 virus: those who are dying from it, those who have survived it, those who have died from it, and their families. I pray for those who are providing care, hospital workers, and in our hospital here. I pray for those who, by the virtue of their work, put their lives at risk: those staying socially distant and wearing masks. I pray for those unemployed, may they find work and may they continue to live their lives with dignity.”

Then, Rev. Harding thanked the young people across the Island and nation who are fueling the movement for change. “Those who shine brighter as it gets darker, may you never lose sight of hope. Thank you all for your presence and for braving the weather.”