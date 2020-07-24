Baker issues new rules for travelers to Massachusetts

On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced strict new rules for those traveling to Massachuestts.

Per the new order, everyone coming into the state must fill out a “Massachusetts Travel Form” while also quarantining for 14 days unless they are coming from a state where the coronavirus risk is lower or they can produce a negative coronavirus test results that was taken no more than 72 hours prior to coming to Massachusetts.

On March 27, Baker urged all travelers coming to Massachusetts to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those showing COVID-19 symptoms are instructed to not travel to Massachusetts. On June 30, Baker relaxed that advisory for New Yorkers and residents of other New England states.

Baker said the increased amount of travel, the increase in cases across the country, and students returning for the fall were three main reasons why he has issued the new order.

“People have lots of reasons to visit Massachusetts right now. You may be coming in for a vacation or to start a new job. Students may be gearing up to come back to school in the fall,” Baker said. “Keep in mind that this order applies to everyone.”

Travelers are exempt from this order if they are coming from a state listed as “lower risk.” Lower risk states include Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, and Hawaii.

The new travel order applies to all people entering Massachusetts, including out-of-state residents and Massachusetts residents returning home. Those who do not comply are subject to a $500 per day fine. Signage is being put up at Massachuestts airports, train stations, and at highway rest areas.

The new order goes into effect on Aug. 1.

“The commonwealth is continuing to take COVID-19 seriously. We are simply asking those who visit our state and those residents who leave our state to act responsibly,” Stephanie Pollack, Secretary & Chief Executive Officer of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.