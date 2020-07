West Tisbury’s transfer station will close July 24 for repair work.

“Until repairs are complete, the Chilmark drop-off will be open during regular West Tisbury hours, as well as their normal hours, or customers can use the Edgartown drop-off during their normal hours,” a town release states. “Work is expected to last about a week, and customers will be notified when the work is complete and the drop-off reopens.”