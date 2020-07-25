Boater tears gash in keel; boat sinks

A Marion boater sent out a mayday Tuesday afternoon in Woods Hole after striking Middle Ledge.

The boater was westbound to Buzzards Bay, according to Tow Boat US/Falmouth owner Mark Brown, who said he was first to respond after receiving the distress call . The 25-foot Nauset power boat “Grit and Grace” had a five-foot tear in the keel, Brown said. Even though he was on scene within five minutes of the mayday, Brown said the boater was in water well over his ankles due to the hull breach.

“We see people hit there all the time,” he said, he said of the ledge, which he described as roughly ⅛ of a mile from the Steamship Authority terminal.

Brown said he put pumps on the boat immediately but the water rushed in too quickly and he was forced to bring the boater onto his tow vessel for safety.

By 1:40 the boat had “turtled” and was going under, Brown said. Using lift bags, he was able to tow it close to Penzance Point where the water was shallower and the boat could be refloated.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office also responded, he said.

The boat’s fuel port was plugged up and there was no apparent release. The boater was “a little shaken up” but uninjured, Brown said.