Hospital reports new case, ninth this month

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported its 37th confirmed case Monday, marking its ninth case this month.

Since it began testing back in March, the hospital has tested 2,630 patients for COVID-19. Of those 2,581 have tested negative and 12 are pending results.

The ninth case this month comes as after the hospital went the entire month of June without a confirmed case and as the number of cases are rising across the country.

On Friday, the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health, which tallies confirmed cases from the hospital, the TestMV site, the town of Aquinnah, and its own reports, confirmed that 43 of the Island’s 51 cases are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation.

The TestMV site, run by Island Health Care (IHC), confirmed as of Friday it has tested 5,680 people with 14 positives, 5,252 negatives, and 218 pending results.

Also on Friday, The TestMV site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School confirmed two new cases Thursday afternoon, but one of those new cases was a retest who had already tested positive.

Due to a surge in cases and a backlog in testing, TestMV is telling people they may have to wait up to seven days for test results.

The town of Aquinnah has tested 49 people. Of those, all 49 have tested negative and 10 are pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health have separately confirmed another positive case, bringing the Island’s total confirmed cases to 51.

IHC’s website, which compiles numbers reported by each organization, says each positive test does not necessarily represent a newly infected individual.

“For example, a positive test reported on July 1, 2020 by Martha’s Vineyard Hospital was a second test for an individual who had previously tested positive. The Total Cases number reflects the most current accounting of unique individuals with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 on Martha’s Vineyard,” the site reads.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, town of Aquinnah, boards of health, and TestMV, the testing site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, each report their own testing numbers. Those numbers are then all compiled by the boards of health. The actual number of cases can be difficult to count due to lag time and overlaps in testing each day. The hospital, boards of health, TestMV, and Aquinnah do not release testing data on the weekends. Weekday data is usually not released until the late afternoon except for the hospital which occasionally releases its own testing data in the morning.

The boards of health have linked 23 of the confirmed cases to several cases among eight different household groups.

TestMV, the testing site set up at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School that is testing asymptomatic individuals, previously only accepted registration through a call center, but is now offering a streamlined method to sign up and ramp up testing on Martha’s Vineyard.

The link to register and choose an appointment is health.questdiagnostics.com/IHC. There is also a QR code that those coming directly to the test site can instantly access to register.

The call center will still be open 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and offers Portuguese-speaking agents.

Those who test positive will be contacted by a medical provider and followed up by a contact tracer. Appointments are only for those 18 years old and older and who are asymptomatic.

Of 50 of the confirmed cases, 30 are female, and 20 are male. Of those, 13 of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, 12 are 20-29 years old, eight cases are 60-69 years old, six are 30-39 years old, six are 20 years old or younger, three are 40-49, and two are 70 years or older.

Information on the hospital’s new case Monday was not yet available.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 20. Of those 17 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 12 are female and eight are male. Of the 20 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, four are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, three are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and one is over the age of 70.

At the state level Sunday, there were 273 new confirmed cases, bringing the state total to 108,380. There were 19 new deaths which brought the total number of deaths to 8,310. There have been 1,113, 502 tests conducted across Massachusetts.