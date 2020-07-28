SUV plunges into Menemsha Channel

1 of 4

An SUV, believed to be a Range Rover, went careening into the water near the Coast Guard boathouse in Menemsha Tuesday evening, somersaulted as its nose hit the water, and landed on its roof, according to eyewitness accounts.

All three occupants — the male driver and two women — were able to get themselves out of the car and appeared to be shocked, but not seriously injured, according to those eyewitnesses. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

Solon Oliver, 18, was headed back into Menemsha Channel when he saw the vehicle crash through a railing and hit the water.

“It went in nose first and then flipped over,” he said. “It was kind of alarming.”

Nearby, JB Blau was waiting and talking with a friend, Kevin Oliver, when he heard the crash. “We heard a slam and it sounded like a dumpster getting hit by a car or something falling off the roof,” he said. “There was a car in the air and it did like a somersault into the water.”

A Good samaritan dove into the water to help the passengers, Blau said. “There was a gentleman who jumped in to try to help and that was awesome,” he said.

Meanwhile, Solon Oliver drove his boat over to the scene to see what assistance he could give.

“I was ready to jump in,” he said. “I had to make sure everything was ok.”

When he learned that everyone was out of the vehicle, he had one of the women grab onto the front of his boat and motored her over to a dock, he said. The driver was holding onto the dock and used the ladder at the rear of Oliver’s boat to get out of the water and onto the dock, Oliver said.

Police and emergency crews arrived shortly after the crash and are on the scene.

The vehicle will remain in the water overnight and has been marked with a buoy by harbormaster Ryan Rossi. John Keene of Keene Excavation is expected to haul it out using an excavator in the morning.