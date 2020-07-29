55Plus: Edgartown Council on Aging – August 2020

The staff at the Edgartown Council on Aging continue to provide weekly meal delivery, and outreach services and referrals, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm. Our monthly newsletter includes COVID-specific resources for food, health, and social services. If you would like to receive our digital newsletter, please contact mkeating@edgartown-ma.us.

In August, Lisa Amols will continue offering her Strength Training classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 9:45 am, and Tai Chi with Nan Doty resumes in the fall. Our poets meet weekly on Thursdays at 9:30 am via Zoom. Wednesdays through August, Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard and Island Grown Initiative present “The Happiness Project.” Registrants receive a gardening kit delivered straight to their door. Tuesday, August 4 at 1 pm, the Office of Consumer Affairs will hold a Zoom meeting about identifying current scams. Tuesday, August 11, at 1 pm, HAMV will host an Advance Care Planning workshop via Zoom.

Wednesday, August 12, we welcome the Senior Medicare Patrol, who will present on “How to Protect Yourself from Medicare Fraud.” Tuesday, August 18 at 1pm, join the staff at the Anchors for a virtual get-together. Let’s catch up! Tuesday, August 25 at 1pm, MV Mediation provides us with a presentation on aging conflict resolution. To register, or for questions about the above programs, please call or email Meris Keating, at mkeating@edgartown-ma.us.

The Anchors building remains closed to the public. We are available by phone at 508-627-4368 for information, case management, and referrals, as well as remote programming and volunteer opportunities.