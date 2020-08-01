Burial flags fly high

A new flag is flying at the American Legion Post 257 in Tisbury in honor of the late John F. Moran, a U.S. Navy veteran.

Commander of Post 257 Jo Ann Murphy came up with a creative way to honor veterans of Vineyard residents by flying their burial flags for one month. Those interested in flying the flag in a loved one’s memory can put their name, branch of service, and when they served on the white binding of the flag. Call Murphy at 508-693-4030.

On Saturday, Kate Kretschmann raised the flag of her father to fly for the month of August. She told The Times her father served in the Pacific during World War II. Before his service, he helped build submarines.

Military service runs deep in Kretschmann’s family as she served as an Air Force captain and her husband Peter Kretschmann served in the German Navy.

In July, Post 257 flew the flag of Joseph O’Brien who also served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.