Max the dog safely with animal control

Max, the dog that was allegedly abused by its owner and then disappeared, is now in the care of the Edgartown animal control officer, according to a brief hearing held Monday in Edgartown District Court

Animal control officer Betsy Young Buck told The Times Max is now safe with her, and is resting, but anxious. Last week, after the dog’s owner Jay Michael Linhares was charged with animal cruelty, a judge ordered that Max be put in the care of an unspecified third party. While the dog was in the care of that person, he went missing.

Details of how the dog was found and recovered are unclear.

Following a clinical evaluation at the Vineyard Veterinary Clinic, Max was transported to animal control, and Young Buck said that physically, the dog is doing well.

“Physically, he is doing fine, but he is a nervous dog,” Young Buck said. “There have been a lot of transitions for him, so I am sure he is just a little shocked.”

Young Buck said she is waiting to hear from the judge as to where Max will go next.