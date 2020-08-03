New COVID-19 case at hospital

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported a new case Monday, marking 38 confirmed cases since the hospital began testing for the virus back in March.

The total number of patients tested for the virus are 3,035. Of those, 2,981 have tested negative and 16 are pending results.

The hospital’s new case brings the Island’s total number of confirmed cases to 53, based on reports from the hospital, Island boards of health, the TestMV site, and the town of Aquinnah.

As of Friday, the TestMV site reports 6,941 total tests performed, with 5,593 negatives, 15 positives, and 1,333 tests still pending. According to the TestMV website, due to high demand for COVID-19 molecular testing nationwide, results for TestMV asymptomatic patients will now be available in seven or more days. First responders and health care workers can continue to expect results within one to two days.

Also on Friday. the town of Aquinnah reported it has conducted 75 tests, with 69 total negatives and six pending tests.

The MVH, the town of Aquinnah, boards of health, and TestMV, the testing site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, each report their own testing numbers. Those numbers are then all compiled by the boards of health. The actual number of cases can be difficult to count due to lag time and overlaps in testing each day.

The boards of health and the hospital do not report data on Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, the boards of health confirmed that 49 of the confirmed cases are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation. two cases are still being followed by public health officials, and one case was unable to be contacted for follow up. Data on Monday’s confirmed case at the hospital was not yet available.

The boards of health have linked 23 of the confirmed cases to several cases among eight different household groups.

Of 52 of the confirmed cases, 31 are female, and 21 are male. Of those, 13 of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, 13 are 20-29 years old, eight cases are 60-69 years old, six are 30-39 years old, seven are 20 years old or younger, three are 40-49, and two are 70 years or older.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 20. Of those 17 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 12 are female and eight are male. Of the 20 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, four are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, three are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and one is over the age of 70.

At the state level Sunday, there were 353 new confirmed cases, bringing the state total to 110,430. There were 11 new deaths which brought the total number of deaths to 8,417. There have been 1,206,512 tests conducted across Massachusetts.

Last week Gov. Charlie Baker said the state is seeing a small rise in confirmed cases. A key piece of data the state has been monitoring is the percentage of coronavirus tests that come back positive. That number has increased in the past few weeks from 1.7 percent to approximately 2 percent.

This comes as Baker’s order—requiring everyone coming into the state to fill out a “Massachusetts Travel Form,” while also quarantining for 14 days, unless they are coming from a state where the coronavirus risk is lower, or they can produce a negative coronavirus test results that was taken no more than 72 hours prior to coming to Massachusetts—went into effect on Saturday. Those who don’t comply are subject to a fine of $500 per day.