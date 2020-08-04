Stephen W. Rose, 76, died on Sunday morning, August 2, 2020, at his home in Edgartown. He was the husband of Kathleen F. (Nolan) Rose, father of Sheila Rose Whitman and Adam Rose, and grandfather of Lyla and Ethan Rose. He was also the brother of Ernestine Kinnecom and Ronald Rose.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear at that time. Donations in his memory may be made to the Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1829, Edgartown, MA 02539. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.