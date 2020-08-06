Isaias washes out Norton, Wasque

Tropical Storm Isaias brought significant erosion to Vineyard beaches this week, carving out a large section of Wasque Point and taking the Over Sand Vehicle (OSV) trail out to sea.

Speaking to The Times by phone, Islands director of the Trustees of Reservations Sam Hart said Norton Point was back open Thursday after high winds “heavily overwashed” most of the beach, interior trails, and the oceanfront OSV trail in several sections.

While open for parking and walking, OSV trail access on Wasque Point is still closed due to the storm erosion.

Hart said he and his team were not surprised by the impact the storm had.

“We’re so vulnerable now that it doesn’t take much with sea level rise the way it is,” Hart said.

He added that rising seas are forcing situations where the Trustees are having to close beaches because of erosion.

“These are dynamic systems…With sea level rise we’re seeing these types of changes overnight,” Hart said. “It’s part of the reality and we have to manage it.”