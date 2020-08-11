Moorman withdraws from county commission election

Hunter Moorman has withdrawn as a candidate from the Dukes County Commission, leaving the seven-seat commission uncontested for the seven other commissioners who are running.

In a letter to The Times Moorman asked voters to not vote for him in the primary election scheduled for Sept. 1. Mail-in voting for the election has already begun.

“Because of circumstances that have arisen since my nomination papers were certified in Boston, I have made the decision to withdraw as a candidate for Dukes County Commissioner. I ask that the voters of Dukes County not vote for me in the primary elections now being held by mail-in ballot and at polling stations on September 1,” Moorman wrote. “We are fortunate to have several other good candidates who I am sure will serve our county well.”

Reached by The Times, Moorman declined to comment on his reason for withdrawing.

All county commissioners are running as members of the Democratic Party. Leon Brathwaite, John Cahill, Keith Chatinover, Tristan Israel, Christine Todd, and Donald Leopold are all running for re-election. Richard Wharton the only non-incumbent running. Gretchen Tucker Underwood is not seeking reelection.