Chilmark: Beetlebung bulletin board

Getting mail, writing letters, sending postcards, creating mail art, sending care packages, holiday surprises, and visiting Post Offices wherever I have traveled, being connected to the USPS is one of the things that I identify with being American. My heart was broken last week as our country’s newly appointed Postmaster General dealt another death knell to what holds many hearts and souls together — our postal system.

Vote early by mail or apply for an absentee ballot at chilmarkma.gov/town-clerk. The deadlines to submit a vote by mail or absentee application for the state primary is Wednesday, August 26, 5 pm, or for the State election,Wednesday, Oct. 28, 5 pm. Submit your signed application to townclerk@chilmarkma.gov, or by fax to 508-645-2110, or mail to Chilmark Town Clerk, P.O. Box 119, Chilmark, MA 02535. There is an in-person drop-in secure box next to the main door of Chilmark Town Hall, 401 Middle Road. You can check your voter registration at sec.state.ma.us. The last day to register to vote for the Sept. 1, 2020, state primary is Saturday, August 22, and for the Nov. 3 state election is Saturday, Oct. 24; go to sec.state.ma.us, or in person at Chilmark Town Hall, 401 Middle Road, from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm on August 22 and Oct. 24 only.

The week began with more devastating news that Jackie Flynn-Morgan’s husband, builder Charles Morgan, was murdered in Dania, Fla. Please know a fund is being set up to help support the family; when I know more I will share it with you. If you want to learn more about this tragedy, see mvtimes.com.

Many people who have attended estate and yard sales may know Noreen Baker, or perhaps you stopped to gas up a boat at the Tisbury Marina where she was in charge. Noreen had a brain tumor removed at Massachusetts General on July 21. Since she cannot work, if you can help support her through her chemo and radiation treatments, see bit.ly/2DFhDmv.

Beetlebung Farm created a Community Bulletin Board next to its farm stand where you can learn about biodiversity and how their farm works, plus leave your questions.

The M.V. Book Festival final offering is “The Black Lives Matter Movement and the Fight for Racial Justice” on Thursday, August 13, at 7:30 pm, with writers Barbara Phillips, David Blight, and Kiese Laymon joining Kenneth Mack for an important discussion about the historical context surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement, and how it can lead our country to lasting and systemic change. Learn more and sign up at mvbookfestival.com/2020-authors. Please support this wonderful festival by making a donation of any size.

If you want to see photos or videos from this year’s Chilmark Road Race, check social media hashtags #virtualCRR, #CRRrunningtogetherapart, and #CRR2020. The race was held August 7 to 10.

MV license plates MV 2 through MV 5 online sale benefiting M.V. Community Services ends August 14. Learn more at mvlicenseplate.com.

The Chilmark library hosts Calligraphy and Illumination with Deborah Silliman Wass on Thursday, August 14, at noon to learn the history, different calligraphy applications, and styles from around the world, examples of pens and various supplies for calligraphy and illumination, books, teachers, references, plus ideas for getting started lettering and what you need for the basics and possibilities for a business. On Wednesday, August 19, don’t miss Old Chilmark Tales with Chris Baer for true tales and forgotten photos involving unsolved murders, alligators, apes, iron mines, buried treasure, giant sharks, mysterious inventors, schools, mittens, machine guns, and Jimmy Town. On Thursday, August 20, at 4:30 pm, Renee Lohman, president and CEO of Navigator Elder Homes of New England will present the current plans to replace the existing Windemere Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. View floor plans, exterior renderings, find out about fundraising and timelines. Discussion to follow. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invitation. See Youth Summer Reading calendar events at chilmsrklibrary.beanstack.org. Tuesdays is Take and Make; pick up weekly craft kits from the front porch of the library from 11 am to 4 pm, visit the library’s Facebook page for more information. Chilmark library’s Weekly Read-Aloud Stories with Sarah is available through a video link. For info, see chilmarklibrary.org, and sign up for the weekly newsletter on the Programs page.

Peaked Hill Studio’s August Sunday Special, a 75-minute online Kaiut Yoga Workshop: Yoga as an Instrument of Healing on Sunday, August 23, at 10:30 am will explore a sequence of postures for healing, grounding, and restoring energy levels. Each pose will be demonstrated both on the mat and from a chair, so wherever you are with your health or specific challenges, you will “extract” healing results. Join New Orleans and Brasil Sati Studio owners Alessandra Grando and Bruno Prager, who have taught a few times on-Island. Regular Kaiut Yoga can be accessed online or outside at Peaked Hill Studio in Chilmark, weather permitting. Learn more at peakedhillstudio.com.

Chilmark has Up Island Bike Repair for tune-ups and custom builds with great prices and great references; text or call Sawyer at 774-573-8282, or upislandradwerk@yahoo.com.

The Yard offers virtual classes thru August 31. Check out dance, Pilates, and yoga at dancetheyard.org/classes.

The Chilmark Community Center offerings can be found at chilmarkcommunitycenter.org/events. Outdoor practice and yoga are offered through August.

The Chilmark Church Sunday 9 am services are outdoors at the church, weather permitting. They will continue to Zoom the service for those who can’t come out. Social distancing and masks are required. All are welcome, and if you can bring your own seating, there’s less to sanitize later.

New statewide COVID-19 regulations are in effect. Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855. If you need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them and anything COVID- or town-related at chilmarkma.gov.

Be a poll worker. The next election is the state primary on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and in-person early voting will be held daily from August 22 to 28. If you are interested, contact the town clerk, Jennifer Christy: 508-645-2107, townclerk@chilmarkma.gov.

If you’re on Facebook, check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.