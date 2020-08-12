Coming up at the West Tisbury library

Thursday, August 13, at 10 am, Heather Capece will lead an online Kids’ Pastel Class for ages 7 to 14 through the West Tisbury library. If you don’t have pastels at home, the library has a few sets available to pick up curbside. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join. Capece will also teach an online Crafting Class for Kids ages 7 to 14 on Thursday at 11 am. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join. At 6 pm, Jenna Bernstein will teach an Intro to Astrology workshop. This workshop will cover planets, asteroids, constellations, elements, houses, fixed points in the chart, and what it all means in relation to you and your journey. Bring any astrology questions you may have. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.

Friday, August 14, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will continue teaching an all-levels Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead a weekly Balance Class through Zoom. Her classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 3 pm, K.T. Herr will lead an online “Deep Dive” Poetry Craft Class. A press release explains that this is a generative class centered in collaboration, and participants will discuss a selection of poems together as a group focusing on a particular aspect of craft such as line breaks, enjambment, titling, extended metaphor, and more. There will be prompts and writing time designed to encourage playfulness and discovery related to the craft elements at hand, the release says. Email kt.herr@gmail.com to sign up.

On Saturday, August 15, at 9:30 am, Judy Kranz will continue her weekly online Pilates Classes. Her classes are also offered Tuesdays at 8:30 am. Email rrooney@clamsnet.org to sign up for one or both classes.

Monday, August 17, at 11:30 am, children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson will host a fairytale theme storytime on Zoom. Email mlawson@clamnset.org to join.

Tuesday, August 18, from 11 am to 4 pm, kids and families can pick up a curbside craft kit to take home. Call the library when you are in the parking lot, and a librarian will bring out a bag of crafting supplies for you. At 3:30 pm, Heather Capece will teach a virtual watercolor class for kids. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 4:30 pm, Capece will teach a virtual watercolor class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join. At 6:30 pm, join the library for a virtual drawing class for teens and adults led by Jen Burkin. Learn the basics of drawing with charcoal and ink. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join.

On Wednesday, August 19, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 10:30 am, join the library for a virtual traditional storytime with children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson. Contact mlawson@clamsnet.org to join. Also at 10:30 am, join the library for Broadway Dance Through the Ages, an online dance class with Hallie Brevetti. This is a beginner dance class that includes a short warm-up, a brief history of the musical of the day, and a fun piece of choreography in the style of the show. Think of it as a workout class for musical theatre nerds, the release suggests. Available to all body abilities. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.