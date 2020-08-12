Oak Bluffs: Centennial voting celebration

This week could be described the same as last week, except there seems to be more: more people, more sickness, and more waiting for some rain to ease the drought somewhat. So many lawns have turned brown and almost to dust. The temperatures seem higher than ever, and at first I thought it was just that I was getting older and the heat was bothering me more, but many people have confirmed that they do not remember such a long period of hot weather before. My gardens are still surviving thanks to diligent watering, but they are starting to look a bit wilted in some areas. We have to remember to supply water to the plants, cats, dogs, and people — and remember to keep ourselves hydrated as well.

Last Saturday night my daughter and two grandsons were relaxing on the front porch when a car veered off the road and sideswiped the car parked in front of our house. Although there was only minor damage, the car immediately took off and blew the stop sign at Hudson Avenue, sped down to Barnes Road and disappeared. There are three reasons I can think of why they did not stop: perhaps unlicensed, drinking, or unregistered or uninsured vehicle. Whatever the reason, the police promptly arrived, took down the information from the three witnesses on the porch, and now are looking for a large, light-colored vehicle with dents or scrapes on the passenger side and dark green paint. We are grateful that no one was injured, because if it was driven faster it could have crashed into the porch.

Voting is so important this year, and the members of the League of Women Voters of MV (LWVMV) want all readers to help them celebrate, on August 26, the 100th anniversary of the enactment of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution when women won the right to vote. After 70 years of protests, cajoling, and educating the public, Woodrow Wilson signed it into law.

Because this is the 100th anniversary, the LWVMV are focused on two goals: registering 100 percent of all eligible voters on the Island (the deadline is August 22) and getting 100 percent of all registered voters to vote in both the state primary on Sept. 1 and the national election on Nov. 3. Our able town clerk, Colleen Morris, is ready to help you register to vote and to complete the application to vote by mail. You may also go to the secretary of state’s website, which provides step-by-step instructions at this link: sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleev/early-voting-by-mail.htm.

Soon shoppers will see mannequins in O.B. shops wearing sashes representing those worn by the suffragettes 100 years ago. Also, stores will be given flyers to display which encourage people to register to vote, and to vote. On Tuesday, August 18, at 5 pm, LWVMV members will stand at Five Corners for one hour (dressed as early 1900s suffragettes) holding a banner with the word “Vote” in big red and blue letters, and other placards exhorting people to make your voice heard by voting. On August 22 from 10 to 11 am in Edgartown at Cannonball Park, and August 26 from 10 to 11 am these women will be in an Oak Bluffs location, tentatively around the Ocean Park area but it will be determined later.

Our library is doing its best to keep offering us virtual games and entertainment along with books. Here are a few interesting offerings for the next week.

August 19 from 3 to 4 pm, join Caitlyn on Discord to play Jackbox Games virtually. For ages 12 to 18. Registration required. Please email cclark@clamsnet.org to sign up.

August 20 from 7 to 8 pm, join the library via Zoom or call in to chat about Hoopla’s Movie of the Month. Join Zoom bit.ly/2XMbonI, ID: 978 8412 7298.

On August 21 from noon to 4 pm, stop by the library (lower parking lot) and request an interactive movie bag full of items required to experience your own interactive movie at home. Movies are not supplied with grab bags. Takeaway bags are available while supplies last.

We send birthday smiles to Nelson Oliver and Shaun DePriest on August 13, Rick Manning on the 15th, Russ MacDonald on the 18th, Becky Rogers and my son Dion Alley on the 19th, and Marilyn Wey on the 20th. We remember Janna Pothier on August 17.

Enjoy your week. Peace.

