Geoff Freeman named director of Martha’s Vineyard Airport

For reasons described as “personal,” airport director Cindi Martin will retire at the end of August, Martha’s Vineyard Airport commission chair Bob Rosenbaum told his fellow commissioners Thursday afternoon. With audible reluctance from several commissioners, the commission voted unanimously to accept what was termed as Martin’s retirement. On the recommendation of Martin, the board went on to unanimously vote in assistant airport director Geoff Freeman as the next director for the airport, effective August 31. Freeman’s salary will be $135,000.

Airport commissioner Don Ogilvie called Freeman a “brilliant choice.”

Martin shed no light on her departure but threw her support behind Freeman when addressing the commissioners.