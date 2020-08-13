MVRHS plans for mostly-remote first quarter

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) is planning for mostly-remote instruction for the first quarter of the year, with elementary districts looking to tailor their approach to reopening.

In a virtual all-Island school committee meeting that saw almost 500 participants, MVRHS principal Sara Dingledy proposed a plan in which students would return to school in September using a remote model. Students would attend synchronous lessons (real-time) using a number of different online learning platforms, and would be provided in-person time for additional support with teachers and counselors.

At an earlier meeting, Dingledy said the high school does not have enough space to fit all the students with the current social distancing requirement of six feet.

On Nov. 10, the end of the first quarter, the high school would take into account any new protocols or testing options, student-specific data, state and local metrics, and feedback from community stakeholders, and decide whether to move into a different model.

Initially, schools in Massachusetts were required to submit reopening plans to the state education commissioner and release them to the public no later than Aug. 10, but superintendent Matt D’Andrea requested an extension till Aug. 17.

Before MVRHS committee members voted unanimously to support Dingledy’s plan, the high school was slated to follow the phased reopening approach that is the current path of Island elementary schools. Not only will individual school committees need to tailor their approach to reopening and approve, but the bargaining entities involved with Island school districts must also enter into collective bargaining to discuss any necessary contract negotiations.

Some officials who spoke at length about their individual schools highlighted the importance of independence for each district in making a decision on how to approach reopening, while others felt the need for a more unified method. Across the board, D’Andrea stressed that the plan is a living document, and the avenues each school district takes will grow to be more refined as they learn and adapt.

School physician Dr. Jeff Zack said that, along with proper health protocols, consistent mandatory testing would significantly reduce the risk inherent with students and staff being in close proximity to one another.

“Without a consistent testing regimen, I think it’s going to be next to impossible. We might be alright for a little while, but all it takes is a few asymptomatic carriers and we could be in trouble,” Zack said. He noted that many symptoms of COVID-19 are common symptoms of winter bacterial and viral diseases, and without testing, it would be “very difficult” to differentiate from something like the common cold.

He proposed a new technology that he said the hospital “just heard about last week,” — a molecular testing apparatus manufactured by Abbott Laboratories that allows for test results to be turned around in 15 minutes or less.

Zack proposed putting one of these machines in each school on Martha’s Vineyard, and conducting weekly testing on every student and staff member who wishes to enter the building.

Another boon of rapid testing is isolating a student or staff member who is symptomatic, and doing contact tracing to identify exposure.

“Imagine this — you have a kid with a fever in a class, the kid gets sent to the nurse. The nurse says ‘we don’t know what this is’, so we send them home. Now what do we do with that classroom? Who was around them, and do we do contact tracing? If we have the ability to screen them out at the time of illness, we will be able to do more effective contact tracing,” Zack said.

He said he understands the controversial nature of mandatory testing for in-person learning, but said it will ultimately be up to school committees to decide what risk management measures they wish to take.

“That’s what it would take to make this plan the safest it can be,” Zack said. “It’s going to suck, but I don’t see a reason why it actually can’t happen.”