Peter Worden Look, 84, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home in Edgartown. Peter was the husband of Phyllis E. (Schwab) Look.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, at 11 am in the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown, officiated by the Rev. Chip Seadale, with honors provided by the Dukes County Sheriff’s Dept and the Edgartown Fire Dept. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.

Donations in Peter’s name may be made to Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod, 434 Route 134, Suite D3, South Dennis, MA 02660. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.