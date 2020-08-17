1 of 8

A rally at Five Corners Monday stood in support of the United States Postal Service, and denounced actions and statements of President Donald Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

About 50 people showed up for the demonstration, all wearing masks and holding signs saying “Fund the P.O, defund the W.H [White House], and “Defend our postal service.”

Other signs said “corporations bailed out, USPS sold out,” and “postmaster saboteur Louis DeJoy.”

As the protesters held their signs, they chanted “U.S. mail, not for sale,” and “no more business as usual.”

Lorraine Parish stood with her sign that advocated for funding the postal service, and told The Times “we are mad as hell. People are going to die from this because they aren’t going to be able to get their medication, it’s the last straw and we aren’t going to take it anymore.”

Parish said she is concerned the postal service might be used as a tool for Trump to win the 2020 primary election by making it harder for certain demographics to access mail-in and absentee ballots.

Parish advocated for dropoff areas where Islanders could take their ballot request or ballot and deliver them to their town clerk.

Chris Hulbert said he is a former Republican who believes Trump is trying to “steal the election” by inhibiting voting by mail and absentee ballots in areas where a large number of residents are Democrats.

He said the Post Office should not be used as a tool by the Trump administration, and, as a former postal worker, stressed the importance of postal workers and their role in society.

“It’s unfortunate that the Post Office has to be the very last guardrail for American Democracy,” Hulbert said.

Eugene Langston-Jemison, who has attended and helped organize a number of Black Lives Matter marches and protests against inequity on the Island, was alongside the Post Office protesters holding a painted sign with George Floyd’s face.

Langston-Jemison looked at the crowd of demonstrators and shouted: “Look at all of us standing here. If you want to kill a snake, you have to cut off the head. So let’s go to the polls!”

He told The Times Trump continues to use his position of power for personal gain, and wants to manipulate the upcoming presidential election by controlling the postal service.

“We have had enough, man, we have really had enough,” Langston-Jemison said. “I have two full-time jobs — I cook, and I stand out here on these corners holding this sign.”