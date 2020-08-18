Steamship Authority renews 5:30 am freight ferries

The Steamship Authority board voted Tuesday to accept a 2021 operating schedule that includes 5:30 am freight boat runs many Woods Hole residents have long characterized as a nightmare in their community.

In a 4-1 combination vote, the board accepted a report on proposed Vineyard operating schedules that was generated following a petition from Woods Hole residents and adopted the schedules. Falmouth representative Kathryn Wilson was the dissenting vote. The schedules largely mirror 2020 operating schedules, especially in regard to the 5:30 am freight boat, which for 2021 will operate daily from Memorial Day to mid-October.

The vote rejects concerns 58 Falmouth petitioners put forth with signatures and testimony regarding noise generated by trucks that transit Woods Hole Road to get to the early boat.

In a statement to the board, general manager Robert Davis said he and his staff recommended maintaining the operating schedules (including the early ferry) as they were presented in the spring before petitioners weighed in.

“There should be no mistake in anyone’s mind that the SSA’s paramount interest is to ensure that the Islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are provided with adequate transportation of persons and necessities of life on a year round basis,” he said. “The islands’ economies are, and will continue to be, strongly affected by transportation services to and from the mainland, whether it’s paid for entirely through passenger, freight, or automobile fares or through a combination thereof. Either inadequate service or unnecessary expensive service will jeopardize their future.”

Davis went on to say “the interest of the Islands is paramount and must be the overriding consideration in evaluating the SSA’s proposed operating schedule.”

He acknowledged the positions on the Long-range Vineyard Transportation Task Force, which could help identify “reasonable steps” to address traffic concerns, have only recently been filled due to delays caused by the pandemic.

Wilson criticized the “tone” she said some Vineyard selectmen took in letters of comment on the early freight boat issue.

“For example,” she said, “one of them said ‘just nine months ago a public hearing was held on this same topic,’ as if it still is a bothersome issue.”

Wilson did not name the selectman behind the comment.

She went on to say “the Oak Bluffs selectmen referred to ‘yet another request’ and characterized the effort to review this schedule as “mean-spirited” and an “abuse of the public process.”

Wilson said the comments aren’t helpful to the process. She asked Vineyard selectmen to take concerns from the other side of the Sound “seriously” because “we’re not just making it up.”

Wilson said the report indicates “there has been no material change in the relevant circumstances.” She countered that “there’s also no change in how we evaluate these questions. The underlying reason for the complaints remain the same.”

Wilson closed her comments by saying there has been no relief offered to area residents.

“So we’re asking Falmouth, Woods Hole residents to suck it up again,” she said.

Barnstable representative Robert Jones said “it’s an unfortunate thing and if there’s any way we can mitigate it, and this [task force] comes up with some solution, let’s go about it. But I think there’s a certain amount of acceptance you have to have when you live next to a main highway, a state road…”

Jones added that he thought the Falmouth Police should be “all over” any trucks that violate noise or speed regulations en route to the early ferry.