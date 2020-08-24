Postal Service election mail website launches

The United States Postal Service has launched an informational website (bit.ly/uspsweb) to help voters and election officials navigate the vote by mail process for the November election.

“The Postal Service recognizes that many states are choosing to expand mail-in voting options in the upcoming elections and that there will likely be a significant increase in demand among postal customers to participate in those elections by using the mail,” a Postal Service release states. “In response, the Postal Service has updated its website to serve both voting customers seeking information on how to use the mail to vote and election officials seeking resources to help make their administration of the upcoming elections a success.”

Among the resources available on the site are direct links to federal election material, links to state election material, and information for overseas and military voters.

“The site also highlights,” according to the release, “what the Postal Service views as the most critical information for voters who opt to vote through the U.S. Mail: that, in requesting or casting a mail-in ballot, they not only must comply with their local jurisdictions’ requirements, but also should start the process early. To allow sufficient time for voters to receive, complete and return ballots via the mail, the Postal Service strongly recommends that voters request ballots at the earliest point allowable, but no later than 15 days prior to the election date. The Postal Service also recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week prior to their states’ due dates to allow for timely receipt by election officials. Voters should contact their local election officials for further information about deadlines and other requirements.”

To assist state and local election officials, the site facilitates access to postal officials who can consult on how those officials “can design their mailings in a manner that comports with postal regulations, improves mail piece visibility and ensures efficient processing as well as timely delivery.” Additionally, the site provides links to Election Mail Kits and other resources for election officials.

The Postal Service claims it can handle the volume of mail the election will generate.

“The U.S. Postal Service remains fully committed to fulfilling its role in the electoral process when policymakers choose to use our services in administering elections,” the release states. “The Postal Service can fully handle and deliver the anticipated increase in Election Mail volume and is continuing to coordinate with state and local election officials through November.”