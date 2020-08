Katherine G. Manning, 96, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on June 23, 2020.

Her family will have memorial visitation on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 to 12, in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 56 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, Oak Bluffs. The burial of her ashes will follow at 12:30 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineyard Ave., Oak Bluffs, officiated by the Rev. Michael Nagle. Donations may be made to the Benevolent Fund at the Holy Ghost Association, P.O. Box 2203, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.