SSA employees tested for COVID-19 at Cape Cod Hospital

Contact tracing following two Steamship Authority employees yielding positive COVID-19 tests have sidelined some 40 employees. On Monday 29 to 30 SSA employees went to Cape Cod Hospital for COVID-19 testing, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll. Another 10 employees have been pulled from the schedule “out of an abundance of caution” but do not meet the criteria for testing. All the employees are from either the M/V Governor or the M/V Woods Hole.

The removal of these employees from the SSA roster has impacted schedules and pending the results of the COVID-19 tests, could reduce service.

“We’re on the cusp of a schedule change that reduces the number of boats next week,” Driscoll said.

The timing is especially bad as the SSA is in one of busiest stretches of the season.

“There’s never an ideal time for anyone to get sick with COVID-19,” Driscoll said. But added the effects of self-quarantining and testing ahead of Labor Day weekend are especially challenging.

“Everyone is concerned about the health and safety of our passengers, staff and vessels,” SSA board chair Jim Malkin emailed. “I’m pleased that our protocols followed the guidelines and thank everyone for their patience and efforts as we work through yet another difficult situation due to COVID.”

The SSA altered its schedules after the second employee tested positive. As of Monday, the following changes were announced: