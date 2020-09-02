Chilmark: Activities for late summer

Summer activities wrapped up at the CCC, the last Black Lives Matter Salon canceled for rain, there’s no season finale for Flanders Field Softball, North Tabor Farm’s last CSA pickup marked 10 weeks, the temperature is dropping at night, and we all feel the seasons changing. Remember Monday, Sept. 7, is Labor Day, a federal holiday. School will reopen on Sept. 17 for students with special needs, and for all others on Sept. 29. Please see bit.ly/3jzT9dF.

If you’re getting in gear for school, home schooling, learning pods, connect with Rebecca Gilbert at Native Earth Teaching Farm for outdoor art, craft, or native skills classes. See nativeearthteachingfarm.org or call 508-645-3304.

If you’ve missed the Chilmark Flea, find some of their vendors at 135 Mayflower Lane in Vineyard Haven on Sunday, Sept. 6, from 9 am to 2 pm.

The Chilmark Writing Workshop is back online with our Nancy Aronie, beginning Sept. 15, four Tuesdays from 10 am to noon through Oct. 6. Learn more at chilmarkwritingworkshop.com. Treat yourself, relax and share a story, write from your heart, always transformative.

Did you know you can have a private cheese tasting or tour at Grey Barn? Or even a private pizza-making evening at Orange Peel Bakery?

Former Chilmark Chocolate makers are still looking for jobs; if you can help, please contact info@vipmv.org at Vineyard Independence Partnership, vipmv.org.

WCAI and the Chilmark library September Book Club pick is TaraShea Nesbit’s new novel “Beheld,” set “in the fledgling colony of Plymouth, Massachusetts, where a crime shakes the divided community to its core.” Borrow from clamsnet.org or purchase a copy at either Bunch of Grapes or Edgartown Books. The on-air book club discussion is Thursday, Sept. 17, at 9 am.

The Chilmark library hosts Katie Holten online Thursday, Sept. 3, from 3 to 4 pm, to discuss her books “About Trees” and the “New York City Tree Alphabet” that she created while an artist in residence with the NYC Parks Department. She will also share the “Irish Tree Alphabet” that she is currently creating for Ireland. On Saturday, Sept. 5, from 5 to 6 pm, the library will show three compelling short documentaries about the OSS: “Operation Overlord: OSS and the Battle for France” tells the story of Allied special forces whose daring exploits changed the course of World War II. “Call Sign CHAOS: Gen. Jim Mattis and the U.S. Marine Corps” recounts the incredible heroism of the Marines who served in OSS and the remarkable military career of Gen. Mattis. “The Tip of the Spear: From Virginia Hall to Gina Haspel” celebrates the contribution made by women to the U.S. intelligence community. Charles Pinck, a lifelong seasonal resident of Chilmark and executive producer and the president of the OSS Society, will host. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 10, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, the library is kicking off a virtual Chilmark Music Series with Missis Biskus. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up for the author talks and events. For other info, see chilmarklibrary.org, and sign up for the weekly newsletter on the Programs page.

Check out fall nature programs from Sassafras, sassafrasmvy.org/youth-programs.

The Chilmark Church Sunday 9 am services are outdoors, weather permitting. They will continue to Zoom the service for those who can’t come out. Social distancing and masks are required. All are welcome, and if you can bring your own seating, there’s less to sanitize later.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855. If you need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them and anything COVID- or town-related at chilmarkma.gov.

If you’re on Facebook, check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

